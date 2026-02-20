BRT, Railway, Ports to Boost Cebu Economy, Says DOTr Chief

Cebu city: Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday emphasized the pivotal role of several major transportation projects in mitigating congestion in Cebu province and enhancing the region's economy. During the 'Usang Budget Natin (Our Budget Talks)' forum in Cebu City, Lopez discussed the ongoing transportation initiatives aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to expedite key transportation projects beyond Metro Manila to other parts of the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, one of the highlighted projects is the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit. This railway service is set to connect Danao City to Carcar City through a 67.5-km railway, alongside a 25-km line extending to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). Lopez noted the feasibility study is expected to commence by October 2026, after which coordination with local governments will begin.

In communications with reporters, Lopez announced that Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is slated for inauguration in March. This segment will serve three stations: the Cebu South Bus Terminal Station, Cebu Normal University Station, and Fuente Station. He explained that once operational, Package 1 is expected to serve 34,000 passengers daily, presenting significant benefits for Cebu residents.

Additional projects by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in Cebu include the expansion of bike lanes, the Love Bus free ride initiative, and the construction of the New Cebu International Container Port and San Fernando Port. Lopez also acknowledged the ongoing Public-Private Partnership at the MCIA and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, emphasizing the department's commitment to connecting regions and provinces beyond Metro Manila.