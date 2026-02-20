Hundreds of Families Affected by Mayon Unrest Receive DHSUD Aid

Albay: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in Bicol Region (DHSUD-5) has extended assistance to families impacted by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay province. Karen Punzalan, DHSUD-5 spokesperson, announced on Friday that families staying in evacuation centers in the villages of Anoling, Sua, and Quirangay in Camalig, Albay, received rice and other relief goods earlier this week.

According to Philippines News Agency, a total of 205 families were provided with essential rice packs and relief goods valued at PHP100,000. This aid targets those affected by the continuous volcanic activity of Mayon Volcano. Furthermore, Punzalan revealed that DHSUD-5 is planning an upcoming project under the Adopt a Community Program. This initiative will provide the displaced families with sustainable, safe, and secure living environments.

DHSUD-5 aims to improve community infrastructure, specifically addressing water needs for at least 25 families as part of the program. This initiative seeks to ensure access to clean water and support the targeted areas in improving their living conditions.

As of Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the volcano's lava effusion and flows have extended radially from the crater. Notably, flows in three major gullies-Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi-have reached 3.8 kilometers, 1.6 kilometers, and 1.3 kilometers, respectively.

Mayon Volcano's current activity includes one volcanic earthquake, 396 rockfalls, and nine pyroclastic density current signals, also known as 'uson'. The volcano emitted 6,947 tonnes of sulfur dioxide within a 24-hour monitoring period. Alert Level 3 remains in effect, prohibiting entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.