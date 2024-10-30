Presidential choppers bring relief goods to Kristine-hit Bicol

MANILA – The 250th Presidential Airlift Wing of the Presidential Security Command deployed helicopters to deliver relief goods and other critical supplies for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) in the Bicol region.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), two Bell 412 VVIP helicopters and one S70i Blackhawk were dispatched on Sunday to aid in relief efforts.

The first stop for the helicopters was the Panoypoyan landing zone in Bula, Camarines Sur, where they delivered 109 sacks and 68 boxes of various relief goods.

Next, the helicopters traveled to the Pantao landing zone in Libon, Albay, carrying 171 boxes of additional relief supplies.

In total, some 1,200 families, or around 4,800 individuals, received assistance.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. previously announced that he would utilize the presidential helicopters for relief operations to expedite distribution of aid to storm victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency