Police Record Statement From Mother Of 10-year-old Boy Driving Car

SEREMBAN, The police have recorded the statement of the mother of a 10-year-old boy, who drove his parents’ car and was involved in a collision with two other vehicles, at Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian, two days ago.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din, said that the woman, in her 40s, was called to record a statement at the Seremban district police headquarters, yesterday.

‘We will call the boy’s father in the near future, as the father, who is also in his 40s, is currently receiving treatment for heart problems,’ he told Bernama here, today.

In the incident, at about 9.30 pm, the boy, who was driving a Toyota Corolla car with his nine-year-old neighbour, lost control of the vehicle when navigating a curve, and crashed into a van parked by the roadside. Due to the impact, the van hit a Perodua Kancil car parked in front of it.

However, both boys escaped unhurt.

Mohamad Hatta said that the case was being investigated under Sections 39(1) and 111 of the Road Transport Act 19

87, Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 and Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency