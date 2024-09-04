Police Capable In Handling Elements Of Extremism – Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has given assurances of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) capability in handling elements of extremism in the country.

He said that the police force can dismantle these extremist groups, no matter the situation.

He spoke to reporters briefly after attending the closing ceremony of the National Security Conference here today.

Earlier in his speech, Saifuddin Nasution revealed that some groups in Malaysia still feel justified in fighting the government because they claim that it does not adhere to Islamic principles.

‘The Inspector-General of Police provides frequent updates, almost every week, about what is happening on the ground,’ he said, reminding participants not to underestimate these elements of extremism such as the Daesh terrorist group, whose members range from university lecturers to housewives and construction workers.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency