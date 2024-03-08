Poe: More dialogue with transport groups to fill gaps on PUVMP

MANILA: Intensified dialogue with transport groups is seen to improve the rollout of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) after the Supreme Court (SC) denied a petition challenging the program. "As the legal procedure presses on, we expect intensified efforts from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to dialogue with transport groups to address issues on implementation," Senator Grace Poe said in a statement. The DOTr and other agencies, she said, should have laid down guidelines, routes and other critical matters clearer by now for the smooth implementation. "Concerned agencies must be able to show that the program's benefits outweigh the risks," Poe said. "At stake is not just the livelihood of thousands of drivers, but the safety and convenience of our commuters in this modernization being pushed by the government." Poe said she respects the decision of the SC, as well as the right of the jeepney groups to file an appeal. Transport groups announced that they are set to file a m otion for reconsideration, hoping that the SC would see merit in their arguements. Poe has been calling for a thorough review of the PUVMP amid consolidation deadline extensions. The consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles, previously scheduled on Jan. 31, was extended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. until April 30. Source: Philippines News Agency