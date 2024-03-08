PNR suspends NCR ops for NSCR construction

MANILA: The Philippine National Railways (PNR) is set to temporarily suspend the operations of Governor Pascual-Tutuban and Tutuban-Alabang routes to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project. In a statement on Friday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista said the pause in operations will begin on March 28 and may save the government at least PHP15.8 billion in project cost and accelerate construction of the NSCR by eight months. 'PNR services will be suspended to also ensure that passengers are safe while the construction of the NSCR is underway,' Bautista said. For those affected by the suspension, the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have arranged alternative bus routes. 'Buses on the Tutuban route to Alabang and vice versa are expected to drop off and pick up passengers near the current PNR route,' he said. Southbound buses will pass through Divisoria (Tutuban), Mayhaligue Street, Abad Santos Avenue, Recto Avenue, Legarda Street, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Flyover, Mabini Bridge, Quirino Avenue, Osmeña Highway, Nichols Entry, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, and Alabang (Starmall). These buses will start at 7:30 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 3 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. On the other hand, northbound buses will pass through Alabang (Starmall), Manila South Road, East Service Road, Alabang (Entry), SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, Nichols Exit, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Legarda Street, Recto Avenue, Abad Santos Avenue, Mayhaligue Street and Divisoria (Tutuban). These will be available at 5 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. The NSCR, a 147-kilometer rail line stretching from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna, is expected to shorten travel time between these areas to less than two hours. It will be capable of serving 800,000 passengers per day and is seen to help decongest Metro Manila traffic as well as strengthen economic growth in all cities and munic ipalities it will pass through. Source: Philippines News Agency