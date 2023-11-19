PNP mobilizes teams in preparation for Monday’s transport strike

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will dispatch vehicles to provide free rides on Monday as the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) begin its planned three-day protest. PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Sunday that 920 vehicles will be on standby, aside from those that will be deployed by local government units (LGUs) and other agencies. The PNP will also be on heightened alert, with 9,000 officers to secure transportation hubs, passenger pickup and dropoff points and respond to any adverse situation. 'Meron po tayong naka-standby dun sa mga strategic areas na alam natin po na dinadagsa po ng mga kababayan natin para anytime po na kailanganin ay nandun po 'yung ating mga sasakyan at kasama na rin po dyan 'yung mga idedeploy ng mga sasakyan ng MMDA, LTFRB pati na rin 'yung mga LGUs (We have people who are on standby in strategic areas that we know are frequented by the people. Our vehicles will be there anytime they are needed, including those deployed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and LGUs)," Fajardo said in a radio interview. Meanwhile, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan has ordered the mobilization of a dedicated team of officers and 25 vehicles to provide assistance to those who will be affected by the possible disruption of regular transportation services. The free ride service will be accessible along Quirino Highway LTO to Quirino Hill Top; Quezon Avenue to Muñoz; Quirino Highway-Tandang Sora to Quirino Highway-Mindanao Avenue; Tandang Sora to Mindanao Avenue; Novaliches Bayan to Mindanao Avenue corner Quirino Highway; Sta. Lucia/Community Regalado; P. Tuazon Boulevard to 20th Avenue; EDSA-Kamias to Projects 2 and 3; Ermin Garcia Avenue/EDSA; Quezon Avenue-Roces Avenue; Quezon Avenue-Scout Borromeo Street; EDSA-Quezon Avenue; Matalino/Matatag; Gates 1 and 2, Quezon City Hall; and Commonwealth Avenue corner Tandang So ra. Maranan said the police would conduct foot, mobile, motorcycle patrols and checkpoints to preempt illegal activities. "We understand the challenges they may face in reaching their destinations, and we want to alleviate that burden by offering free rides during this period of disruption," Maranan said in statement. Class suspension As early as Saturday, major Metro Manila universities have already suspended in-person classes in all levels and will temporarily shift to work-from-home arrangements -- some only on Monday while others until Nov. 23. Among those schools are the University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University (including Biñan, Laguna), University of the Philippines (including Los Baños, Laguna), Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Adamson University, Arellano University, Far Eastern University, Mapua University, Miriam College, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and University of the East. The province of Pampanga; Cabuyao and Calamba in Laguna provinces; and Camalig, Albay have also made similar announcements. Piston said it is against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which it describes as 'palpak, pahirap, at di-makatao' (a failure, causes sufferings and violates human rights). Source: Philippines News Agency