PNP-IAS and PAO Sign Landmark Agreement for Free Legal Support

Quezon City: The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) have formalized a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to provide free legal assistance to IAS personnel entangled in criminal, civil, administrative, and quasi-judicial cases linked to their official duties. The agreement was signed at the national headquarters of the IAS at Camp Crame.

According to Philippines News Agency, the agreement was signed by IAS Inspector General lawyer Brigido Dulay and Chief Public Attorney Dr. Persida Rueda-Acosta. The collaboration aims to offer pro bono legal services from PAO, the government’s primary legal aid office for indigent Filipinos, to IAS personnel defending themselves before judicial and quasi-judicial entities, including the Office of the Ombudsman.

This initiative is unprecedented, providing IAS personnel, who often face harassment suits from policemen under investigation, with guaranteed free legal support. Dulay highlighted the importance of this agreement in strengthening the internal accountability mechanisms of the police force.

He emphasized, “This partnership with PAO is a major step in reinforcing the independence and integrity of IAS investigations. Our personnel will no longer have to fear reprisal in the form of baseless legal attacks.” He further added that with PAO’s legal assistance, IAS staff could effectively ensure police discipline and accountability without hesitation.

Dr. Acosta expressed PAO’s dedication to delivering justice for government personnel who faithfully execute their duties. She stated, “As public attorneys, it is our duty to provide legal aid to those who need it the most. By assisting IAS personnel who have been wrongly accused in retaliation for their work in disciplining erring policemen, we help uphold justice, transparency, and accountability within the PNP.”

The provision of legal protection is anticipated to enhance the morale of IAS personnel, particularly those involved in investigations and hearings, allowing them to perform their roles without the fear of retaliatory lawsuits. Through this collaboration, IAS hopes to strengthen its position as the PNP’s institutional watchdog, ensuring that law enforcement officers adhere to their mission of serving and protecting the public.