PM ANWAR EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES TO TERENGGANU SULTAN OVER DEMISE OF MOTHER

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah as well as the Terengganu Royal family over the demise of Tengku Besar of Terengganu Fatimah @ Sharifah Nong Alsagoff Abdillah, today.

In a Facebook posting, Anwar said he prayed that her soul be placed among the righteous and those who believe, adding that he hoped that the Terengganu Royal household remains patient and strong during this difficult period.

The mother of the Terengganu Sultan passed away at 3.17 this morning in Kuala Lumpur.

The remains of Tengku Besar were laid to rest at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque Royal Mausoleum in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu.

Sultan Mizan consented to a five-day mourning period starting today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency