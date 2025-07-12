Philippines to Challenge Illegal Acts in Maritime Domain, Citing SCS Ruling as Binding

Manila: The Philippines will continue to oppose “illegal and coercive acts” within its maritime jurisdiction, the National Maritime Council (NMC) announced on Saturday, emphasizing that the 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) regarding the South China Sea (SCS) disputes is “binding and final.”

According to Philippines News Agency, the NMC reiterated that the arbitral award is beyond political reproach and has become an undeniable component of international law. The statement comes as the Philippines commemorates the ninth anniversary of its historic victory in the arbitration case against China’s extensive claims over nearly the entire SCS.

The NMC highlighted that the arbitral award serves as a guiding principle for nations, underscoring the necessity of respecting the rule of law. It asserts that coercion, aggression, and unlawful expansion have no place in today’s world. The council emphasized the importance of the ruling as a testament to the triumph of right over might and the rules-based order governing maritime domains.

As the Philippines marks this significant day, the NMC stressed the need to confront illegal and coercive actions in its waters. The Philippines is committed to asserting its maritime rights through sustained presence, strategic communication, promotion of international law, capability-building, and enhanced partnerships with like-minded nations.

The council affirmed the country’s dedication to asserting its rights through peaceful, lawful, and rules-based means. It called on all Filipinos to rally behind the 2016 SCS ruling, recognizing its importance in upholding maritime rights and protecting the nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The NMC pledged that the Philippines will continue to promote diplomacy and consultation while safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime integrity. The PCA in The Hague, The Netherlands, ruled in favor of the Philippines on July 12, 2016, invalidating China’s claims of historic rights over most of the SCS. However, China has repeatedly disregarded the ruling.