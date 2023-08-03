Philippines Grapples With Rising Leptospirosis Cases, 225 Deaths

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH), today expressed concern over the rising number of leptospirosis cases in the country, amid the flooding across many regions due to days of heavy rainfall.

The health agency logged 2,079 cases from Jan 1 to Jul 15, this year, with at least 225 deaths. The DOH warned that cases may still increase.

The cases were reported in at least 10 regions, including Metro Manila, which showed a rise in patients in the last four weeks.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease affecting humans and animals. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), humans get infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The bacteria enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin or the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes, added the WHO.

Source: Nam News Network