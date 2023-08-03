Philippine’s 2024 National Budget Up 9.5 Percent

The Philippine government, yesterday officially submitted to Congress a 5.768 trillion pesos (104.58 billion U.S. dollars) national budget for 2024, 9.5 percent higher than the 2023 budget.

The 2024 national budget, prioritising infrastructure development, food security, digital transformation, and human capital development, aims “to secure a future-proof and sustainable vibrant Philippine economy,” said Budget Secretary, Amenah Pangandaman.

Education, public works, health, interior and local government, and defence are among the top five allocations for next year, according to the National Expenditure Programme (NEP), submitted to the House of Representatives.

Once Congress approves, the NEP will be known as the General Appropriations Bill, before becoming the General Appropriations Act, upon passage into law.

Source: Nam News Network