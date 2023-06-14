Philippine Military Killed Alleged Daesh Leader In Southeast Asia

An alleged Daesh leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police, in the southern Philippines today, the military said.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, identified the extremist as Faharudin Benito Hadji Satar, also known as Abu Zacharia, the alleged leader of the Daesh in Southeast Asia.

Galido said, a military and police team killed Satar, during a raid in Marawi City, in Lanao Del Sur province, around 1:30 a.m. local time early this morning. Satar’s aide was also killed in a follow-up raid, in the same city.

Major Andrew Linao, the command’s spokesperson, said, Satar resisted arrest and fought with the team. The soldiers recovered two M16 assault rifles, two grenades, and an M60 mm mortar at Satar’s hideout.

According to the military, Satar was among those rebels that led the Marawi City siege in 2017. From May to Oct, 2017, terrorist organisations pledging support to the Daesh, occupied the lakeside Marawi City.

The five-month fierce fighting resulted in over 1,200 deaths, including 168 soldiers and police officers and 47 civilians. The siege also displaced thousands of residents and reduced the city to rubble

Source: Nam News Network