Philippine Creative Industries Law Boosts Support for Local Artists

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - In Dagupan City, Pangasinan, the recently implemented Philippine Creative Industries Development Act is already showing positive impacts, particularly for local artists. This year's Anakbanwa Arts Residency Program, a direct benefit of the new law, has engaged five resident artists and approximately 110 students in the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the author of the law, also known as Republic Act 11904, the legislation has significantly enhanced support for the creative industry. He noted that the arts residency program, fully funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), offers nationwide opportunities for artists.

De Venecia, in a phone interview on Monday, explained that the initiative aims to provide creatives with a platform to showcase their work. The program also promotes not just the artists' creations but also their districts, contributing to the boost in local tourism. The Anakbanwa Arts Residency Program in the province's fourth district commenced in 2021 with three participants and expanded to five resident artists in the following year.

The push for the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act began during the pandemic, a period when many artists faced job losses. De Venecia highlighted the significant contribution of the creative industry to the domestic economy, citing Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data that reported around PHP 1.6 trillion contributed by the sector in 2022.

The works produced by this year's participants in the Anakbanwa Arts Residency Program will be on display at the MacArthur House in Dagupan City from December 3, 2023, to January 19, 2024.