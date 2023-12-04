A21 Expands Anti-Trafficking Initiatives in Southeast Asia with Key Events in Thailand and Cambodia

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Conference Room

PATTAYA, Thailand, Dec. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A21, a global nonprofit organization committed to eradicating human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare, is proud to announce two landmark events in Pattaya, Thailand, and Cambodia. These initiatives underscore A21’s ongoing dedication to fortifying and expanding anti-trafficking efforts across the Southeast Asia region.

Child Advocacy Center Expansion – Pattaya Thailand – December 6th, 2023

On December 6th, A21 will mark a pivotal expansion of the Pattaya Child Advocacy Center (CAC) at its Pattaya location. The enhanced facilities at the Pattaya CAC, the sole one of its kind in the region, will now feature state-of-the-art amenities, providing a dedicated space for law enforcement, prosecutors, and multidisciplinary team members to collaborate on cases involving children. The Child Advocacy Center Manager and Survivor Advocate will spearhead the program, while the Aftercare space will facilitate social workers in assisting survivors on their path to recovery.

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Aftercare Space

This event will take place at 9:00 am at the Pattaya Child Advocacy Center, serving as an opportunity to bring together local and international partners and stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking. Distinguished speakers from Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Thailand’s Office of Attorney General, Human Trafficking, and regional Mayors will deliver important remarks at the event.

Since 2017, A21’s presence in Pattaya has positively impacted hundreds of child survivors. This program expansion is the culmination of a year-long effort to enhance the program with upgrades in space, technology, staffing, and partnerships.

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Aftercare Space (2)

Media professionals interested in covering this event are invited to confirm their attendance and reserve press passes by December 5th, 2023. To secure a press pass or request additional information, please contact info.th@a21.org .

Can You See Me? Awareness Film Premiere – Cambodia – December 7th, 2023

On December 7th, A21, in partnership with The National Committee For Counter Trafficking , will host an exclusive premiere of A21’s global awareness films Can You See Me? for key local and international government, law enforcement, and non-government partners, along with news and media agencies, the film team, actors, and social media influencers. The premiere builds anticipation for the public launch and distribution of the film across all 25 provinces in Cambodia on December 12th, coinciding with the National Day Against Human Trafficking. The public launch includes a targeted distribution across digital platforms, with future plans to explore billboards and strategic partnerships with schools and transportation. This awareness campaign will direct viewers to local hotlines operated by the National Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Police, educating and encouraging individuals to identify human trafficking in their local region and take action to stop it.

This event will take place at 9:00 am at Legend Cinema, Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall in Cambodia. Media professionals interested in this event are invited to confirm attendance and reserve press passes by December 5th, 2023. To secure a press pass or request additional information, please contact Kristen Scharf, kristen.s@a21.org , or (+855) 012-427-502

Exterior View of A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center

A21’s presence in Cambodia has assisted in identifying and restoring hundreds of lives since the 2019 launch of our Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and the opening of the Siem Reap Freedom Center in August 2022.

For more information on A21 and its mission to end modern-day slavery, please visit A21.org .

About A21:

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Currently operating in 19 locations in 14 countries, A21 aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 truly believes that a multitude of victims can be identified and assisted, and perpetrators can be brought to justice. A21.org

Events & Interviews:

Should you be interested in attending either event and/or speaking with an A21 representative about the launch of the Thailand Child Advocacy Center or the Can You See Me? Awareness Campaign in Cambodia, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the appropriate press contact below.

Press contact:

THAILAND:

Anan Udtama

A21 Thailand, Country Manager

info.th@a21.org

Mallika Karunan

A21 Thailand, Survivor Advocate

info.th@a21.org

CAMBODIA:

Kristen Scharf

A21 Cambodia, Country Director

M +855 12 427 502

kristen.s@a21.org

Raksmey Sanh

A21 Cambodia, Reach Coordinator

M +855 88 231 3130

raksmey.s@a21.org

GLOBAL:

Lauren Wittel-Henrie

Public Relations

lauren.w@a21.org

Press artwork:

Photos of Child Advocacy Center – Pattaya

Can You See Me? Film Poster and Awareness Materials – Cambodia

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 5d1cc647-06dc-49da-a976- 692c18dda9f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ad56e876-058e-412e-8980- 1f83bf28e5da

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ beda9bed-693f-4675-b2b8- 40e8bce636e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ bb5135f0-589b-48b1-b875- 8d869c977d84

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8988438