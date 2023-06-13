PHASE THREE OF RAHMAH CASH AID BEFORE AIDILADHA – PM ANWAR

The third phase of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) for the B40 group recipients will be disbursed before the Aidiladha celebration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the payment involved an allocation of more than RM2 billion benefiting eight million beneficiaries nationwide.

“In addition, (the payment of) e-Tunai Belia Rahmah of RM 200 to youth aged 18 to 21, will be channelled before the third week of this month,” he said during the Minister's Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) who wanted to know the reforms made by the government in terms of approach and governance of laws or regulations to curb the leakage of public money as well as whether the government will continue reporting expenses and monitoring the national budget.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said a total of RM158 billion or 41 per cent of the entire 2023 Budget had been spent as of May and described it as the best capacity of the first quarter when compared with previous years.

He said that the RM158 billion included RM3 billion for the first and second phase payments of STR which benefited 8.7 million beneficiaries; special financial assistance to 1.3 million civil servants and over 1 million retirees and RM3 billion for electricity bill subsidies.

“RM11 billion for petroleum product subsidies and RM800 million for Early Schooling Assistance,” he said.

Anwar said another step taken by the government was a 100 per cent stamp duty exemption given for the purchase of a property priced below RM500,000 and a 75 per cent stamp duty exemption for the purchase of properties priced between RM500,000 and RM1 million. It is only applicable to first-time house buyers.

He added that the government also agreed that stamp duty on instruments of transfer of ownership of real estate by way of love and affection between parents and children and between grandparents and grandchildren are fully exempted, limited to the first RM1mil of the property's value.

At the same time, he said one of the actions taken in an effort to curb leakages is ensuring that government procurement is made transparently and openly.

He added that the government is also implementing more targeted subsidies which are different from the before where the wealthy also enjoy various subsidies including electricity bill subsidies.

“The government is also starting to end monopoly elements such as dual 5G networks and also food imports which will cause prices to be lower than a few years ago,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said the debate on the Auditor General’s Report and the financial statements of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) in Parliament was one of the government's measures to curb leakages.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency