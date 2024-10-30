PH, Singapore, Malaysia air forces continue ‘Kristine’ relief ops

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force and its counterparts from Singapore and Malaysia carried out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations for communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) in the Bicol region on Sunday.

“Using three C-130 aircraft, the PAF transported relief supplies from the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Two flights departed from Pasay City for Bicol International Airport, and one from Butuan to Naga Airport,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a statement Sunday.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 delivered 1,500 kitchen kits and 1,500 shelter-grade plastic sheets from Pasay City to Bicol International Airport.

Meanwhile, a Royal Malaysian Air Force Eurocopter EC725 also transported essential supplies.

“This joint humanitarian effort underscores the strong regional partnership and commitment of the three nations to disaster response, with the timely deployment of t

hese air assets significantly aiding relief and recovery operations in the affected areas,” Castillo said.

Gratitude

Ranking officials from the Department of National Defense and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) thanked Singapore and Malaysia for their swift response in sending air assets to aid in the humanitarian efforts following Kristine’s devastation.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the air assets from both Singapore and Malaysia are a significant boost to the relief operations. “This assistance is crucial for the fast delivery of relief goods to those in need, particularly for communities still submerged in water. Time is of the essence, and we are immensely grateful for the support from our Asean neighbors during this critical period,” Teodoro said in a statement Monday.

OCD chief administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, said they are “deeply appreciative” of the country’s Southeast Asian neighbors for helping the Philippines.

“This solidarity exemplifies our shared commitment t

o helping one another in times of crisis. Any support from our regional partners is invaluable as we work together to recover from this calamity,” Nepomuceno said.

Brunei and Indonesia have also pledged to send air assets to assist in relief efforts, Nepomuceno said.

Taiwan has also expressed its intention to contribute aircraft for ongoing relief operations.

On Saturday, air assets from Singapore and Malaysia arrived to assist communities impacted by Kristine.

The C-130 aircraft of the Singaporean Armed Forces landed at Villamor Airbase at 1:38 p.m. where it was welcomed by Teodoro, OCD Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, officials from the PAF, and Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines, Constance See.

Singapore Defense Attaché Col. Ja-Jin-Dren Mariapan said the deployment of the C-130 aircraft was made at the request of the Philippine government.

He said the deployment exemplifies the strengthening relationship between Singapore and the Philippines, highlighting the strong bilater

al and defense ties, as well as the close cooperation in HADR efforts.

At 2:39 p.m., Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdul Malik Kelvin arrived onboard a Eurocopter EC275 military transport aircraft.

Teodoro said the assistance from both Singapore and Malaysia stems from an agreement among ASEAN members to collaborate during disasters, a pact reinforced at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

“It’s a big deal because imagine a C-130 from Singapore and then from our friends in Malaysia a heavy lift helicopter. This is a big help, especially now that helicopters are needed in Bicol,” Teodoro said.

Help from Brunei

The PAF also said the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) deployed a C-295 aircraft to help in ongoing HADR missions for storm-affected communities.

The RBAF C-295 arrived at Villamor Air Base on Oct. 27, Castillo said.

She added that this marks a “significant display of regional cooperation and solidarity between the Philippines and Brunei.”

“The Brunei C-295

aircraft will play a crucial role in enhancing the PAF’s HADR operations as it joins relief efforts in areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. The additional aircraft bolsters the PAF’s capability to reach and support affected communities, providing essential supplies and assistance,” Castillo said.

Brunei Darussalam Ambassador to the Philippines Megawati Manan, Air Force chief Lt. Gen Stephen Parreño, other ranking PAF officers, and Lt. Col Muhammad Azmi, Mission Commander from the Royal Brunei Air Force, were present during the arrival.

Their attendance emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing regional challenges.

“The PAF expresses its sincere gratitude to the Royal Brunei Air Force for their invaluable support in this time of crisis. This timely deployment underscores the strong partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting each other in times of need,” Castillo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency