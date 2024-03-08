PH, Bangladesh ink MOU on diplomat training, foreign policy studies

MANILA: The Philippines and Bangladesh have signed a deal that would develop cooperation between the two states' diplomatic training institutions and increase exchanges on foreign policy research. In a ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Bangladesh Ambassador Borhan Uddin signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh. On top of facilitating foreign policy research exchange, FSI Director General Francisco Noel Fernandez III said the MOU also opens up training opportunities for young Filipino and Bangladeshi diplomats on a number of subjects, including negotiations and international trade to name a few. Manalo said the MOU reaffirms DFA's commitment to improving its diplomatic practices and advancing its foreign policy research. 'Diplomatic training is the cornerstone of effective international engagement, and through this memorandum, we are forging a path to enhance the capabilities of our foreign service personnel,' he said. 'The inclusion of foreign policy research in this agreement highlights the recognition of the importance of staying ahead in the dynamic geopolitical landscape,' he added. Uddin said the new MOU brings to 21 the total agreements between the Philippines and Bangladesh. As engagements grew, the envoy looked forward to forming sectoral working groups with Manila to further move forward the two relations of the two nations. 'We need to expand and diversify our relationship,' he said. 'We have immense potential of mutually beneficial cooperation in different fields, including trade, investment, culture, education, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.' Source: Philippines News Agency