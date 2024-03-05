PH, Australia antitrust bodies solidify partnership

MANILA: The antitrust bodies of the Philippines and Australia have strengthened their cooperation on advocacy and enforcement following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Canberra. In a statement Tuesday, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo signed an MOU with Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb last Feb. 28. 'The MOU will further solidify the strong bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia and will enable the PCC to contribute to the effective enforcement of their respective competition laws,' Aguinaldo said. Under the MOU, the PCC and ACCC agreed to facilitate the exchange of information, experiences, and best practices on competition law and policy. Both antitrust bodies also aim to promote technical assistance and capacity-building activities between the two countries. With the MOU, the Philippines and Australia will also coordinate and cooperate on cases of mutual interest, subject to c onfidentiality and legal requirements. 'ACCC is proud to be a partner of PCC in advancing the common goals of consumer welfare and economic development,' Cass-Gottlieb said. She also acknowledged the PCC's role in advancing fair and competitive markets in the Philippines. The ACCC has been supporting the PCC since its establishment in 2016, such as drafting the Philippine Competition Act's implementing rules and regulations, secondments of officials and staff under the Competition Law Implementation Program (CLIP), and conducting regular capacity-building activities. Source: Philippines News Agency