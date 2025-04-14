San Fernando City: Ever since he was a child, “fur parent” Xavier Mercado, 43, has dreamed of a pet cemetery where he could visit his furry babies when they are gone. Mercado’s dream came true on Friday in time for the celebration of National Pet Day as the first pet cemetery in San Fernando City, La Union was opened at the sprawling La Union Botanical Garden to become home to departed cats and dogs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office allocated at least 1,000 square meters out of the 55-hectare botanical garden as home to departed cats and dogs registered in the city. To avail of the cemetery’s services, one must plant a native guava tree and bougainvillea at the burial ground when burying a pet.

Native guava trees thrive in forests and their dense foliage provides habitat and food for birds, insects, and small mammals, while the roots can improve soil health. Bougainvillea, on the other hand, holds a special place in the heritage of La Union province, having been declared as the provincial flower.

‘It’s a dream come true for me to have a pet cemetery in my city,’ Mercado, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of La Union and founder of the Association of Tourism Industries and Networks, said as he recalled his first pet as a child named ‘Lucky.’ ‘Lucky was jumping for joy upon seeing me coming home from school. He rushed to welcome me at the gate near our grotto and met an accident,’ he said in a phone interview late Friday.

He said the dog was pierced by a piece of metal at their gate and died as a result of his injury. He said his family only threw the lifeless dog somewhere as back then, there were no facilities for pet cremation, much less a cemetery dedicated to pets. As an adult, Mercado thought that a decent burial for his beloved dog could have eased his grief. This made him decide to take the initiative to put up a pet cemetery.

His group, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of La Union, the Association of Tourism Industries and Networks, Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council, the city government of San Fernando, and the La Union City Environment and Natural Resources Office and Veterinary Office collaborated to establish the pet cemetery.

“Our pet cemetery is a heartfelt tribute to the memories of beloved pets who brought comfort and joy to our lives,’ Mercado said as he thanked the local government of San Fernando and those who supported the cause. He said having a pet cemetery has its advantages, such as preventing the spread of pet diseases. Planting native guava trees in the burial ground will also pave the way for a guava forest, thus promoting biodiversity and ecological balance.