PERLIS REGENT URGES PEOPLE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THREE ASPECTS TO MAINTAIN HEALTH

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has called on the people in this state to pay attention to three aspects in order to maintain their health and keep their surroundings clean at all times.

The first thing he mentioned was that in order to successfully eradicate dengue, all levels of government agencies must work together to keep the environment clean.

The second aspect, according to Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, is the issue of cleanliness in the state, which must be prioritised and monitored to ensure a healthy environment is maintained.

“The State Environmental Health Action Plan (SEHAP) proposed by the State Health Department involving various agencies is one of the programmes that should be viewed seriously by all parties.

“A special committee should monitor environmental issues in the state, especially solid waste management and clean water supply which are the main thrusts of SEHAP,” said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin when officiating the Perlis State-Level Sihat Milik Semua Carnival in conjunction with the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail’s 80th birthday celebrations.

Also gracing the event was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, State Secretary Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan were also present.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the third aspect is to maintain a healthy lifestyle by being active, not smoking, adopting a healthy diet and always giving priority to mental health in order to realise the Perlis Health Agenda.

Meanwhile, he said that the implementation of initiatives that support the health agenda, such as the state-level Sihat Milik Semua Carnival, requires the cooperation of all parties in order to achieve their objectives.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency