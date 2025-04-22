PDEA Seizes PHP147.25 Million in Illegal Drugs During Nationwide Operations

Manila: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced the successful confiscation of PHP147.25 million worth of illegal drugs during a series of operations conducted from April 11 to 18 across the country. These efforts resulted in the arrest of 79 individuals and the seizure of a substantial amount of illegal substances.

According to Philippines News Agency, PDEA reported that the operations led to the confiscation of 19.28 kilograms of suspected shabu, 11 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves, 49,460 pieces of marijuana plants, 1.37 grams of kush, 984 grams of ketamine, and 8,760 milliliters of ephedrine. PDEA Director General, Undersecretary Isagani Nerez, emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement bodies in executing strategic buy-busts, interdictions, marijuana eradication, and search operations.

Nerez highlighted the impact of these operations, stating, “Every arrest made and every gram seized represents a community made safer.” He underscored the agency’s commitment to maintaining vigilance and dedication to their mission. The agency praised its regional offices for their significant contributions, particularly noting the Cordillera office’s extensive marijuana eradication efforts, and the Mimaropa and Calabarzon offices’ roles in intercepting and dismantling drug operations.

Interdiction efforts at key transportation hubs, including ports and airports, have been pivotal in preventing the entry of high-value synthetic drugs and precursors like ephedrine. PDEA emphasized that the anti-drug campaign is not solely about statistics but is focused on the welfare of communities affected by drug addiction, as well as reuniting families and rebuilding lives.

The agency encouraged public support for their initiatives by reporting illegal drug activities through the PDEA Operation Private Eye Hotline and various social media platforms.