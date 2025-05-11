PDEA Seizes P197-M Shabu in Para±aque, Arrests Two Suspects

Para±aque City: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents successfully seized 29 kilograms of suspected shabu, valued at PHP197.2 million, during a buy-bust operation in Para±aque City over the weekend. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects, known by the aliases ‘Jalil,’ 44, and ‘Gracia,’ 36, are both residents of Cebu City. They were apprehended within an exclusive subdivision at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The PDEA agents discovered 29 aluminum foil packs, each labeled ‘freeze-dried durian’ and bearing Chinese characters, containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, with each pack weighing one kilogram.

In addition to the suspected shabu, authorities also confiscated mobile phones, buy-bust money, and a pink paper bag used during the transaction. The suspects are currently in PDEA custody as charges are being prepared against them for violating Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.