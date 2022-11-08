PBBM to review proposals to ease farmers’ plight

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will study the recommendations of local rice processing firm Chen Yi Agventures to help farmers become more productive.

Marcos issued the statement on Saturday, a day after his meeting with Chen Yi Agventures founders, French Patrick François Renucci and his wife, Filipino-Chinese Rachel, at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

“Kahapon ay nakipagpulong tayo sa mga opisyal ng Chen Yi Agventures upang dinggin ang kanilang mga mungkahi kung paano matutulungan ang mga magsasakang apektado sa pagtaas na presyo ng abono (Yesterday, we met with officials of Chen Yi Agventures to hear their proposals to help farmers who are affected by the rising prices of fertilizers),” he said in a Facebook post.

“Kaugnay nito, isasailalim natin sa masusing pag-aaral ang mga naging suhestiyon ng nasabing kumpanya (I will carefully study the suggestions made by the company),” Marcos added.

Marcos, however, did not elaborate on the proposals of Chen Yi Agventures.

He said his meeting with the founders of Chen Yi Agventures is part of his effort to seek the help of the private sector to improve the agriculture sector.

“Ang hakbang na ito ay bahagi ng ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa pribadong sektor upang marinig ang boses ng mga kabilang sa ating sektor ng agrikultura (This is part of our interaction with the private sector, including those from the agricultural industry, to hear their voice),” Marcos, who concurrently serves as Agriculture secretary, said.

Chen Yi Agventures is a local rice processing company that specializes in sustainable investing and rice processing technology.

Marcos met with the officials of Chen Yi Agventures on Friday to explore strategies to achieve national food security, the Office of the President (OP) said in a separate Facebook post,

Marcos has presided over a series of meetings with technical experts like the Chen Yi Agventures, in line with his commitment to put a premium on the agriculture industry.

In October, Marcos also received a proposal from the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to explore supply chain optimization techniques and digital agricultural practices

Source: Philippines News Agency