Converge scores 5th straight win, TNT snaps slide

Converge kept its poise despite losing Quincy Miller before halftime and took down NLEX, 108-84, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash on Saturday night at the Ynares Center here.

Miller was sent off right before the end of the first half, but the locals, primarily Aljun Melecio, stepped up for the FiberXers to keep control of the game.

With their outside shooting clicking again, the FiberXers raced to a 55-29 lead with 3:10 left in the first half.

However, nearly two minutes later, Miller gave a hard foul on Brandon Rosser that was credited as a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, sending him off the match.

Still, Converge showed grit despite going all-Filipino the rest of the way, especially late in the fourth quarter after the team pulled away for good after NLEX began the period with a 12-0 run that drew the team to within just 10 with 9:11 left.

Aljun Melecio again shattered his career-high with 24 points alongside five rebounds and six assists for the FiberXers, who are now in a virtual tie with the Magnolia Hotshots and the Bay Area Dragons for first place.

Miller put up 15 points, going perfect 3-for-3 from long range, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block before making an early exit.

The now 6-2 Converge squad has now won five straight games, joining Phoenix as the two hottest squads at this juncture of the conference ahead of their showdown on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Rosser also had 24 points with nine rebounds, one assist, and one block for the Road Warriors, who fell to 3-4.

In the second game, TNT put an end to its mini-slump midway into the elimination round after adding to Terrafirma’s current woes with a 121-90 win.

The Tropang Giga blew the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring the Dyip, 37-23, to pull away for good despite the latter’s gritty stand in the first half.

Cam Oliver led TNT, which snapped a two-game slide to move up to 4-4, with 26 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal.

Jjay Alejandro added 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting off the bench.

The team will take a two-week break as some of its players, head coach Chot Reyes, and son Josh will head to the Middle East for Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Source: Philippines News Agency