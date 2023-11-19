PBBM thanks Filipino community in US for contributions to PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday (PH time) thanked the Filipino community in the United States for its contributions to the Philippine economy. 'In behalf of our countrymen back home, I appreciate the remittances that you have sent, and continue to send," Marcos said during a meeting with the Filipino community in Los Angeles, California. Marcos said personal remittances continue to increase every year. 'What you have helped our country and people weather some of the most difficult global and regional financial and economic crisis in - for many, many years has been invaluable and for that, we cannot thank you enough,' he added. The President also asked the Filipino workers to encourage their families and friends to visit and invest in the Philippines, adding that the government made several reforms and introduced a lot of improvements and innovations. Marcos said that while he dreams that one day working overseas is just one of many options available to Filipinos, he also asked those in the US to continue supporting the government. 'We cannot make this dream come true all by ourselves, we need your support and we know that you will gladly walk, and continue working with us in realizing our goal. After all, your love for our country and people has not been extinguished by the years that you've spent away from our motherland,' he said. 'So help us realize this dream. Continue being the ambassadors that you have been for our Filipino culture and relentless champions of the Philippines as a tourism, trade, and investment destination in Asia,' he added. Marcos urged Filipinos to continue to be ambassadors of goodwill for the country and people, especially in light of hate crimes and incidents being committed against some members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. He likewise assured that the Philippine Embassy and consulates in the United States will continuously monitor these reports and will provide assistance to those affected, in cooperation with US authorities. A t present, there are about 4.4 million Filipinos in the US, with the majority residing in Southern California. Source: Philippines News Agency