MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for continued collaboration between the government and the private sector to boost the Philippine tourism industry. Marcos made the call in a speech delivered by Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco during the Tourism Summit on Monday. The private sector has been crucial in promoting the country's tourism spots that contribute to revenue generation, job creation, and economic growth, he said. 'To the exemplary industry leaders, content creators, and key players who are making an impact in the tourism community: You are serving your country well with your exceptional work. You are also showing us what it takes, what it requires, to give the Philippines that edge over other destinations,' Marcos said. 'Ladies and gentlemen, let us continue this partnership between the government and the private sector, working together to support our MSMEs, including those catering to the needs of the tourism industry,' he added. Marcos also thanked the Go Negosyo, led by business leader Joey Concepcion, the DOT, and its partners, and the Inspiring Tourism Entrepreneurs Awards recipients. He urged the private sector 'to bring the rewards of a thriving tourism industry directly to the Filipino people' as he reminded them to keep in mind the need to protect the environment, to care for all people, and to utilize the resources with great prudence. 'For, at the end of the day, we are not just entrepreneurs - we are all promoted advocates and protectors of our beautiful country. Only by being so can we make the Philippines a truly sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global tourism hub,' he said. In 2023, the DOT recorded 5.5 million inbound tourists - 15 percent higher than the 4.8 million target for the year. In the first four months of 2024 alone, DOT's record showed more than two million tourist arrivals 'These numbers, and the accompanying visible increase in economic activities and commerce across our famous destinations, are a testament to the indust ry's recovery,' Marcos said. 'These also prove that the active participation of every stakeholder matters; that one's perseverance to acquire more skills, know-how, and networks makes a difference in our tourism agenda. At the same time, these numbers pose (a) challenge for us to translate these gains into tangible benefits - benefits for our people, our communities, and our economy,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency