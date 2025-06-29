PBBM Rallies Behind Alex Eala After WTA Finals Debut: Best Yet To Come

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday offered words of encouragement to tennis sensation Alex Eala, following her record-breaking run at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, where she became the first Filipino to reach a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 singles final. Despite narrowly missing the title in a tense three-set showdown, the President reminded Eala – and the nation – that her journey is far from over.

According to Philippines News Agency, Eala held four championship points in the final set before ultimately falling to Australia’s Maya Joint, 4-6, 6-1, 6(10)-7. But in the eyes of the President, her performance marked only the beginning of what could be a historic career. Eala’s inspiring rise – from qualifying rounds to defeating seeded players and reaching the finals – has captured the hearts of Filipinos worldwide.

For Marcos, her loss doesn’t mark an end, but a powerful sign of what lies ahead. He praised Eala’s achievement, calling it a proud moment not just for her, but for the entire Filipino nation. ‘Tuloy ang laban, Alex! (Continue fighting, Alex),’ he said. ‘We all watched you make history as the first Filipino to reach a WTA 250 singles final. That alone is already a victory for our country and for the millions of Filipinos who stand proudly behind you,’ he added, acknowledging the magnitude of Eala’s feat on the global tennis stage.

Next stop for Eala is Wimbledon, the third of four grand slam events. She faces defending champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in Monday’s main draw.