MANILA: An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) clarified before the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Monday that the name of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was never included in any of their records. PDEA Legal and Prosecution Service Acting Director Francis Del Valle said "Bongbong Marcos alias Bonget," allegedly the subject of a 2012 pre-operation report and authority to operate that circulated on social media, never appeared in their National Drug Information System or the Inter-agency Drug Information database. "Hence, he has never been included in the drug list or has been subject to any negation operation," Del Valle said in a presentation during the third hearing on the so-called 'PDEA Leaks.' Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, admitted that he did not see any copy of the viral documents during his time as chief of the Philippine National Police. "Kasi ako kung tanungin mo rin ako, nag-chief PNP ako, wala talaga akong nakita about that in formation. Ako mismo, honestly speaking, wala akong nakita (Because if you ask me, I was a PNP chief, I never saw that information. I myself, honestly speaking, I never saw any)," dela Rosa said. Del Valle reiterated the PDEA's stand that the supposedly 'leaked' documents were "purely fabricated," considering that they have no control numbers and are marred with redactions. Source: Philippines News Agency