Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in six towns.

According to Philippines News Agency, the special holiday declarations are contained in Proclamation Nos. 849, 850, 851, 852, 853, and 854 signed by Marcos on April 8. Proclamation 849 designates May 2 as a special holiday in Bauan, Batangas, to celebrate the Sublian Festival, an annual event held in honor of the image of the Holy Cross.

Proclamation 850 declares May 5 a holiday in the City of Santiago to mark the celebration of its 31st cityhood anniversary. Additionally, Proclamation 851 sets May 5 as a holiday in Kapangan, Benguet, commemorating the birth anniversary of Governor Bado Dangwa, who was born in Kapangan, Benguet on May 5, 1905. Dangwa served as a first lieutenant and major in the Philippine Army during World War II and as Benguet governor from 1953 to 1963.

Proclamation 852 announces May 8 as a holiday in Roxas, Cotabato, to celebrate its 58th founding anniversary. Similarly, Proclamation 853 declares May 9 as a holiday in San Jose, Negros Oriental, to observe its charter day, while Proclamation 854 designates May 20 as a holiday in Uyugan, Batanes, for its foundation day.

The Official Gazette released a copy of the proclamations on Friday.