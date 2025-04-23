Party-List Coalition Backs Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Senate Slate for 2025 Elections

Manila: The Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI) has announced its full support for the 11 senatorial candidates of the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas in the upcoming 2025 elections. This endorsement follows a luncheon meeting hosted by PCFI, where Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, representing Lakas-CMD, urged approximately 40 party-list lawmakers to rally behind President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s chosen candidates.

According to Philippines News Agency, Romualdez addressed the coalition members, emphasizing the importance of supporting the candidates aligned with President Marcos’ legislative agenda. Talino at Galing ng Pinoy (TGP) Party-list Representative Jose Teves Jr. and Barangay Health Workers Party-list Representative Angelica Natasha Co, who serve as the vice president and secretary general of PCFI, respectively, stressed the significance of a unified front to ensure effective collaboration with the current administration.

“We are backing candidates who share the same legislative priorities, the same aspirations for a more progressive, more stable and more inclusive Philippines,” Teves remarked, highlighting Alyansa’s commitment to the Bagong Pilipinas reform agenda. He noted that the candidates are seasoned public servants capable of navigating the complexities of Senate deliberations and policy-making.

Co further elaborated on the coalition’s decision, expressing confidence in the vision of the Marcos administration and the importance of a cooperative Senate. “Ang pagkakaisa sa layunin at direksyon ay mahalaga sa tagumpay ng Bagong Pilipinas. Kailangan natin ng mga senador na makakaagapay sa pamahalaan, hindi ang mga pipigil sa pagbabago,” she stated, emphasizing the need for senators who will support rather than hinder progress.

The Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate includes notable figures such as former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, incumbent Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, and Francis Tolentino, former senators Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, and Vicente Sotto III, as well as House lawmakers Erwin Tulfo and Camille Villar.

Elizaldy Co, Ako Bicol Party-list Representative and PCFI chair, announced plans for active campaigning to promote the Alyansa candidates, leveraging the party-list system’s grassroots connections. “Mula sa barangay hanggang sa mga rehiyon, ipaparating namin sa mga tao kung bakit mahalaga ang mga kandidatong ito sa kinabukasan ng bansa,” he stated, underscoring the need for strong Senate leadership alongside Malaca±ang.