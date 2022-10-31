Pangasinan, La Union brace for Paeng

The provinces of Pangasinan and La Union have been placed under red alert status, ready for the possible onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

In a phone interview on Saturday, Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) operations supervisor Patrick Aquino said they have prepositioned rescue equipment and personnel in the province’s landslide- and flood-prone areas.

“We have rescue equipment in Bani, Mangatarem, San Fabian, and Calasiao towns. We are continuously monitoring the river systems and so far, they are all at (a) normal level as of Saturday morning,” he said.

Aquino said the province is experiencing cloudy skies but heavy rains are expected in the afternoon.

“All the members of (the) PDRRMO council are on full alert status, including the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Provincial Health Office, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said.

In a separate interview, La Union PDRRMO operations officer Brian Joves said they have already alerted the local government units as the provincial government has prepared the evacuation centers and relief goods.

“We are also discouraging our fishermen to set sail due to the bad weather,” he said.

The municipality of San Juan, known as a surfing spot in the province, has ordered the temporary closure of rivers and beaches on Friday due to Paeng.

“Beach and rivers within the territory jurisdiction of San Juan, La Union are hereby temporarily closed until further notice. No swimming, surfing, and other water activities in all rivers and seas shall be allowed,” Mayor Arturo Valdriz stated in an advisory.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng was last tracked in the vicinity of Mogpog, Marinduque, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 130 kph.

Pangasinan is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 while La Union is under No. 1

Source: Philippines News Agency