Customs-NAIA agents nab 2 foreign shabu couriers

A South African and a Norwegian attempting to bring into the country PHP92 million and PHP57 million worth of shabu, respectively, were nabbed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Friday night.

In a statement on Saturday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said at around 11 p.m., a female passenger, 40, arrived via flight EK 334 from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The drugs were hidden in a false compartment of the luggage.

A field test made by the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force confirmed the shabu shipment, weighing 13,565 grams with an estimated value of PHP92.24 million.

The Norwegian passenger, meanwhile, yielded 8.34 kilos valued at PHP56.7 million.

The passengers and the shabu shall be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for the institution of inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Prohibited Importation, Goods Liable for Seizure and Forfeiture, and Unlawful Importation.

The operation was a joint effort of BOC-NAIA, PDEA, and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Source: Philippines News Agency