Most wanted NPA rebel in Caraga arrested

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) announced on Saturday the apprehension of the most wanted New People’s Army (NPA) leader in the region.

In a statement, PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., identified the NPA rebel as Archie Bago Perales (alias Sano/Yuds), 41, a resident of Sitio Hinandayan, Barangay Camagong, Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

Perales was arrested Wednesday night by joint operatives of the Butuan City Police Office, Intelligence Division of PRO-13, and Bukidnon Provincial Intelligence Unit in Purok 1, Barangay Diego Silang, Butuan City.

Of his seven arrest warrants dated April 4, 7, and 10, 2017 issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Butuan City, two are for murder cases, two for kidnapping and illegal detention, two for attempted murder, and one for multiple attempted murder.

“Perales is listed in the Periodic Status Report of the third quarter of 2022 and considered the top wanted rebel in the region,” Caramat said.

Perales was involved in the ambush of 23rd Infantry Battalion (23IB) troops on Oct. 24, 2015, in Sitio Afga, Barangay Lower Olave, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte where an Army trooper was killed and three others were wounded.

He was also part of the group that ambushed the Bravo Company of the 23IB on Nov. 7, 2015, in Sitio Lumbuyan, Barangay Guinabsan, Buenavista.

Perales likewise took part in the assault of a patrol base in Barangay Manoligao, Carmen, Agusan del Norte on Jan. 14, 2016 that killed a member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit.

“The continuous downfall of communist leaders, the increasing number of arrests of their members, and the series of surrenders are credited to the aggressive anti-terrorism campaign of PRO-13,” Caramat said.

He assured the people of the region of the PRO-13’s continuing commitment to putting an end to the local communist armed conflict

Source: Philippines News Agency