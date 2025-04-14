Pangasinan: The inflation rate in Pangasinan remained at 2.3 percent in March, unchanged from February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 1 (Ilocos Region) reported Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, PSA-Pangasinan chief statistical specialist Edgar Norberte stated that the main contributors to inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages at 3.7 percent, which accounted for 63.7 percent of the overall rate. Restaurants and accommodation services contributed at 2.7 percent, while housing, utilities, and fuels were at 1.1 percent.

In the category of food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices of other vegetables, fresh or chilled, saw a significant increase from 17.9 percent in February to 32.2 percent in March. Prices of fish, live, fresh, chilled, or frozen, also rose from 7.4 percent to 11.9 percent. Conversely, the prices of meat, fresh, chilled, or frozen, decreased from 11 percent to 8.9 percent.

Items such as corn, seafood, dairy, fruits, and sugar recorded higher prices, while bakery products, processed meats, and ready-made food experienced slower price increases. Rice and oils/fats posted negative inflation, with rice dropping by -5.7 percent and oils/fats by -2.4 percent.

Irene Tactac of the Department of Agriculture mentioned that 56.5 percent of rice fields in the province had already been harvested, which boosted supply and contributed to lower rice prices. She expressed expectations for more supply and lower prices in the coming month.

Other sectors, including housing, recreation, and culture, experienced inflation increases, while transport, health, and household goods saw declines. According to the National Economic and Development Authority 1, petroleum price drops in March contributed to easing transport costs. Inflation in alcohol, education, and financial services remained unchanged.