Palace on police ops vs. Quiboloy: Law must take its course

Malacañang on Monday threw its support to the police operation against fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy, stressing that the ‘law must take its course.’

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the legal process must be adhered to regarding Quiboloy’s continued hiding.

‘He is answerable to the law, the law must take its course. Meron namang process dyan (We have a process for that),’ the former Chief Justice told reporters when asked to comment on allegations that the hunt for the fugitive pastor was politically motivated.

Quiboloy and five other KOJC members are facing charges of child abuse and human trafficking.

Courts in Davao City and Pasig City have already ordered their arrest.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) stormed the KOJC compound in Davao City early Saturday morning. However, they found no sign of Quiboloy in the compound, some 30 hectares that include a cathedral, a school, a living area, a hangar and a taxiway leading to Davao International Airport.

il Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has advised the public that the Davao International Airport remains open and operational.

‘All commercial flights are proceeding as scheduled. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of their flight times and to coordinate with their respective airlines for any specific instructions or updates,’ the CAAP said in a statement.

The CAAP is working closely with authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of all passengers departing from and arriving at Davao airport.

Source: Philippines News Agency