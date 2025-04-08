Manila: The national government stands ready to assist local government units (LGUs) affected by the latest eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island early Tuesday. In a press briefing in Malaca±ang, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is actively coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to residents in affected areas upon the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

According to Philippines News Agency, Castro said the government is assessing the situation and will provide necessary resources to affected LGUs. ‘Kung kinakailangan po, ito po’y titingnan po, titingnan pong mabuti kung ano po ang pangangailangan ng mga LGUs at agad-agad pong bibigyan po ito ng tulong (We are assessing the situation and if needed, we will immediately provide whatever resources needed by our LGUs),’ she said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the volcano’s explosive eruption occurred at 5:51 a.m. Hundreds of families have been staying in various evacuation centers in Canlaon City since the Dec. 9, 2024 eruption. This is the volcano’s third eruption, with the first on June 3, 2024. Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Kanlaon, Phivolcs said.