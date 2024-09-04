Pahang Assembly Deputy Speaker Elected As New State DAP Chairman

KUANTAN, Pahang State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Lee Chin Chen, who is also the Bilut assemblyman, has been elected as the state DAP chairman, effective yesterday.

Lee succeeds veteran party leader, Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah, who has served as the state DAP chairman since 2015.

Expressing his gratitude to Leong for his decades of contribution to the state DAP since the 1980s, Lee acknowledged the weight of the responsibility Leong had shouldered.

Lee also stated that he and the new leadership are committed to advancing the state’s development and attracting more young people to join the party’s cause.

‘The Unity government is facing significant challenges, particularly in the context of managing diverse ideologies and leadership styles within the administration,’ he said in a statement.

‘However, the experience of the past two years demonstrates that the Unity Government model yields positive outcomes.

‘It not only provides stability to the nation, but also drives economic transformation, and eff

ectively counters racist attacks and religious extremism,’ he said.

Yesterday’s meeting also elected new committee members, including M. Manogaran, the former Cameron Highlands Parliamentary candidate in 2018, as deputy chairman, along with Bentong Member of Parliament Young Syefura Othman and Mentakab assemblyman Woo Chee Wan, as vice-chairmen.

