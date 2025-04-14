Pampanga: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has donated more than PHP90 million for procuring 40 dialysis machines and a CT scan unit for the new Pampanga Provincial Dialysis Center I.

According to Philippines News Agency, the donation, turned over during the inauguration of the new dialysis center in Pampanga on Friday, aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for better health services, especially in underserved areas. The center is expected to serve thousands of patients who otherwise would have to travel far or incur big expenses for dialysis sessions.

The Pampanga Provincial Dialysis Center I is a stand-alone clinic developed under a public-private partnership. In addition to dialysis services, it offers nutritional counseling, social work support, and patient education to meet the broader needs of patients and their families.

During the inauguration, PAGCOR chairperson Alejandro Tengco called the center a major boost for accessible healthcare in the province, responding to the medical needs of dialysis patients. Tengco emphasized the importance of the facility for those undergoing dialysis treatment and praised the medical staff, calling them the ‘nation’s true heroes’ for their dedication and compassion.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda expressed gratitude to PAGCOR and other partners who supported the initiative, ensuring that poor Kapampangans seeking treatment would not have to bear any financial burden.