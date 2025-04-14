Manila: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday warned of dangerous heat index levels in 19 areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, in a 5 a.m. forecast, stated that the following areas may experience heat indices ranging from 42°C to 45°C on Saturday: Sangley Point, Cavite (45°C); Dagupan City, Pangasinan (44°C); ISU, Echague, Isabela (43°C); Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas (43°C); Iloilo City, Iloilo (43°C); TAU Camiling, Tarlac (43°C); NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila (42°C); Science Garden, Quezon City, Metro Manila (42°C); Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (42°C); Subic Bay Olongapo City (42°C); San Ildefonso, Bulacan (42°C); Infanta, Quezon (42°C); San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (42°C); Cuyo, Palawan (42°C); Virac, Catanduanes (42°C); Masbate City, Masbate (42°C); Roxas City, Capiz (42°C); Dumangas, Iloilo (42°C); and Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte (42°C).

PAGASA explained that the heat index is what the tempera

ture feels like to the human body when relative humidity combines with air temperature. The weather bureau has advised the public to limit time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and to drink plenty of water. Those going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas or wear hats and sleeved clothing.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across the country. The entire archipelago is expected to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.