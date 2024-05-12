CITY OF MALOLOS: Two suspected drug traders were arrested after yielding some P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu during a sting operation in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan early Sunday morning. The suspects, identified as "Lex" and "Dam," were arrested in Barangay Graceville after selling some 500 grams of shabu to undercover agents. Bulacan Provincial Police director, Col. Relly Arnedo, said the two were listed as high value targets. The seized drugs were brought to the City of San Jose del Monte Forensic Satellite Office for laboratory and drug test examination, while drug charges are being readied against the suspects. Source: Philippines News Agency