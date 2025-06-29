Search
P20.4-M Worth of Shabu Seized in Major Zamboanga City Drug Bust

Zamboanga city: Authorities have seized PHP20.4 million worth of shabu and arrested a suspect identified as a high-value individual (HVI) during an anti-drug operation in this city early Sunday. Col. Diomarie Albarico, chief of the police’s Drug Enforcement Group’s Special Operation Unit, reported that the suspect, Nelson Lamon, 41, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation around 12:15 a.m. along Gen. Vicente Alvarez Street, Barangay Zone 4.

According to Philippines News Agency, the arrest occurred after Lamon handed over a package containing suspected shabu to an undercover policeman in exchange for an ecological bag filled with 23 bundles of boodle money. The operation resulted in the confiscation of three kilos of suspected shabu packed in three plastic bags and a mobile phone from the suspect.

The suspect is currently held at Zamboanga City Police Station 11 as authorities prepare to file charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Saturday’s operation marks the largest drug haul in Zamboanga City this month, as reported by local authorities.

