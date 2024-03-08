P156.7-B retirement benefits paid to 2.2M SSS members in 2023

MANILA: The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday said it released PHP156.7 billion retirement benefits to 2.2 million members in 2023, making it the most availed assistance last year. In a news release, SSS Vice President for Benefits Administration Division Joy Villacorta noted that the retirement benefits released in 2023 is 10.7 percent higher compared to the PHP141.5 billion released in 2002 and that majority or 87.46 percent of the payees are pensioners. 'Retirement benefit is a cash benefit being granted by SSS to a member who can no longer work due to old age. Members who paid at least 120 monthly contributions will get a lifetime monthly pension while those with less than 120 monthly contributions will receive a one-time lump sum amount,' she said. Death benefit came in second with a total release of PHP70.1 billion to 1.4 million beneficiaries in 2023, slightly lower than the PHP70.2 billion death benefits to 1.3 million beneficiaries in 2022. 'SSS grants cash benefit to beneficiaries of a dece ased member. Deceased SSS members with 36 monthly contributions will entitle their beneficiaries to a monthly pension. In comparison, beneficiaries of those with less than 36 monthly contributions will get a one-time lump sum amount,' she added. Maternity benefit placed third with a disbursement of PHP14.1 billion to 357,000 members in 2023, which rose by 9.6 percent from about PHP12.9 billion recorded in 2022. Villacorta said female members who have paid at least three monthly contributions in the last 12 months before the semester of childbirth, miscarriage, or emergency termination of pregnancy can avail of the maternity benefit. As provided in the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, the SSS maternity benefit is paid to an eligible member at every instance of her pregnancy since March 2019. Meanwhile, the disability benefit came in fourth with PHP7.5 billion released to over 130,000 members last year, a 16.3 percent increase from the PHP6.4 billion released in 2022. 'Members who become disabled either parti ally or totally can receive a monthly pension or lump sum amount under the disability benefit. Members who have paid at least 36 monthly contributions are qualified to get a monthly disability pension while those with less than 36 monthly contributions will be granted a lump sum amount,' she said. It is followed by the funeral benefit with PHP4.8 billion reimbursed to 211,000 payees, and sickness benefit with PHP3.2 billion provided to 376,000 members. Funeral benefit is granted to whoever paid the funeral expenses of the deceased member. Claimants of deceased members with 36 or more monthly contributions may receive a variable amount from PHP20,000 to PHP60,000, depending on the number and amount of contributions paid by the member. However, funeral benefit arising from the death of a member who paid less than 36 monthly contributions is fixed at PHP12,000. The SSS also released sickness benefit -- a daily cash allowance paid for the number of days a member cannot work due to sickness or injury. 'Unempl oyment benefit is the least availed benefit in 2023 with a total disbursement of PHP914.1 million to 64,000 members, down by 4.9 percent from the PHP961.4 million released to 75,000 members in 2022. This is also a reflection of the continuing improvement in the Philippine labor market with the unemployment rate reaching its lowest levels last year,' Villacorta said. She noted that benefit payments released in 2023 amounted to PHP257.4 billion -- 6.9 percent more than the PHP240.6 billion disbursed in 2022. Source: Philippines News Agency