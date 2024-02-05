Latest News

Over P3.4-M shabu seized in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY: Police operatives have arrested Sunday night a suspected drug pusher and seized more than PHP 3.4 million worth of suspected shabu during a sting operation in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. The suspect, only identifed as Rea, 36, was nabbed around 9:30 p.m. during a buy-bust in Purok 3, Barangay Magatas, a report of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said Monday. Seized from her were more or less 504 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP 3.427 million. Rea is tagged as a high-value individual on the police's list of suspected drug personalities. Lt. Stephen Polinar, NOPPO spokesperson, said complaints for illegal drug possession and selling were filed against the suspect Monday morning. Source: Philippines News Agency

