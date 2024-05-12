KOTA KINABALU, A total of 401 projects to upgrade clinics and strengthen healthcare facilities nationwide are in progress this year, with an estimated cost of RM150 million, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said. He said in Sabah alone, 55 of these projects, costing RM21.5 million, are underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year. 'We are committed to completing these projects soon,' he told newsmen after launching the national-level World Malaria, Tuberculosis and Leprosy Day celebration at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today. Sabah health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna was also present. Dr Dzulkefly also said that three 'sick' projects under the Health Ministry in Sabah have been identified, namely the construction of the Sikuati Health Clinic in Kudat and upgrading works at Papar Hospital and Tambunan Hospital's outpatient department. Source: BERNAMA News Agency