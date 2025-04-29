Over 3,300 Automated Counting Machines Delivered to Pangasinan for Midterm Elections

Dagupan City: Over 3,300 automated counting machines (ACMs) designated for the upcoming May 12 midterm elections have been delivered to hubs in Dagupan City and Alaminos City, as confirmed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Pangasinan provincial office.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Pangasinan Provincial Election Supervisor, lawyer Ericson Oganiza, stated that 2,869 ACMs will serve the clustered precincts across the province, complemented by 491 contingency units. These machines are set for distribution to election officers’ offices in each city and municipality, followed by deployment to the voting centers. Security for the hubs will be provided by the Philippine National Police and private security enlisted by the national office.

The shipment also comprises 49 consolidated canvassing system kits, which include laptops. The final sealing and testing of the ACMs are scheduled for May 6 in Pangasinan and La Union, and May 7 in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur. Oganiza affirmed their preparedness for the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Comelec Ilocos Region Assistant Director, lawyer Reddy Balarbar, announced a prohibition on the distribution of assistance, or ‘ayuda’, starting May 2. He cautioned candidates against participating in the distribution of any assistance that has received an exemption from Comelec, as it could lead to disqualification. Additionally, the display or distribution of a candidate’s poster is forbidden.

Balarbar mentioned that the Comelec regional office has already received three reports regarding alleged election law violations. “We have received three reports. For the two reports, we required complainants to substantiate the allegation by submitting a complaint report as well as evidence, but have not submitted so far, but the other one submitted so it was processed,” he stated.