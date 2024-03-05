Over 13K PWDs in Bicol benefit from cash-for-work program in 2023

LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5), through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program, assisted over 13,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the region via its cash-for-work program in 2023. In an interview on Tuesday, Ranelle Sertan, DSWD-Bicol social marketing officer, said the 13,621 PWDs from 59 local government units (LGUs) in the region received a total of PHP46.99 million cash assistance under the Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay Cash-for-Work (KKB-CFW) program. "The CFW program aims to provide temporary employment opportunities to persons with disabilities as well as low income or no income households who have family members with disabilities," she said. For 2024, a total of 13,230 PWDs from at least 58 cities and municipalities in the region will benefit from the CFW program with a total of PHP47.2 million allocated funds. DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio said t he beneficiaries were selected based on the assessment results of the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction or Listahanan, while the validations were conducted by the LGUs to establish the list of qualified beneficiaries which was endorsed to the regional office. "After being identified, the beneficiaries worked for 10 days and received the regional daily wage rate. The community tasks assigned to them were determined through assessments conducted by the LGU, consultations with the project beneficiaries, the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office (PDAO), and other relevant stakeholders," he said in a statement. Source: Philippines News Agency