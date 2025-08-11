Oil Firms Announce Price Cuts on Fuel Products

Manila: Oil firms will reduce diesel, gasoline, and kerosene prices effective Tuesday. Shell, Seaoil, CleanFuel, and PetroGazz, in separate advisories on Monday, said they will slash gasoline prices by PHP0.40 per liter and diesel by PHP1.50 per liter. Shell and Seaoil will also reduce kerosene prices by PHP1.30 per liter.

According to Philippines News Agency, other oil companies are expected to follow suit. The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau stated last week that oil prices are projected to decline this week due to rising OPEC+ supply and uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy.