Habagat to Bring Rains Over Luzon as STS Podul Approaches Philippine Area of Responsibility

Manila: The southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat,’ is forecasted to continue bringing rains to parts of Luzon this Sunday. In addition, Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Podul is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight or by early Monday, as reported by the state weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, STS Podul was located 1,875 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon as of 3 a.m. It carries maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts reaching up to 135 kph, moving westward at a pace of 15 kph. The projected path from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicates that STS Podul is unlikely to have a direct impact on the country.

The Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the influence of the habagat, with the possibility of flash floods or landslides from moderate to heavy rains. Meanwhile, ar

eas including Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country is predicted to have fair weather, though localized thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon or evening. PAGASA has issued warnings for potential flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying areas, during periods of heavy rainfall.

In a related weather update, the low pressure area, previously known as Tropical Depression Fabian, has dissipated as of 2 a.m., according to PAGASA.